As from September 21, 2020, Zinzino AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names, ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: Short name ZZ B --------------------------- ISIN code SE0002480442 --------------------------- Order book ID 77836 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.