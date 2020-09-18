First Growth Funds Limited Reports Solid FY20 Profit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Investment and advisory firm First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) is pleased to announce following its recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange it has reported a strong profit result in year end June 30, FY20.

With net income of $2,293,838 the investment and advisory firm booked $1,164,339 in adjusted net profit after tax, with $230,000 one off adjustments. During the period it had $2,093,870 increase in cash to $4,349,767 plus $4,793,190 of investments (on a cost basis). First Growth Funds has a strong balance sheet of over $9M in cash and assets (on a cost basis) with no debt. It expects the growth momentum to continue with a number of its investments to mature over the next 12 months.

First Growth Funds has access to investment opportunities that are not readily available to the broader investment community. Its shareholders gain exposure to a diversified asset portfolio of listed and unlisted equities with high growth potential. It takes advantage of special situation opportunities to make big returns on investments. It also runs an operating advisory business to negotiate a strong position with favourable valuation & terms and also assists with further capital raising, M&A and exit strategies for its portfolio companies.

First Growth Funds investment portfolio and presentation can be viewed here.

Some notable exits include a 26% return on the sale of European firm Kleos Space that develops innovative shoe-size satellites, a 37% return on the sale of Australian based Medadvisor with a pharmacy dispensing systems, a 77% sale of Canadian based Champion Iron with significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Quebec. First Growth Funds also sold out of ecommerce company Harris Technology for $1.42M cash profit.

First Growth Funds has a well balance portfolio of asset classes. It has a diversified strategy to mitigate against risk in asset classes and market cycles. Its current portfolio include technology, IOT, fintech, mining and confectionery and expects a number of them to mature and exit with a cash profit in the next 12 months.

First Growth Funds has made a good start to the next financial year with most recent investment in August 2020 in public listed gold explorer Golden Deeps. In September 2020 the Company exited the investment with a 35% cash profit. It still holds Golden Deeps listed options that add a further 65% profit if sold.

First Growth Funds Limited invests across a broad range of asset classes including listed equities, private equity, blockchain and digital assets. The company also operates an advisory business providing corporate advisory, capital raising and capital markets support to its portfolio.

