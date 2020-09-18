During Q3 2020 Nasdaq welcomed: Morgan Stanley Europe SE as a new Market Maker in OMXS30. DNB Bank ASA as a new Market Maker in OMXO20 futures. Nordea Bank Abp as a Market Maker in the Norwegian index and single stock derivatives segment. Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Alnair, Jump Trading Europe B.V and Swedbank AB as Market Makers in Mini OMXS30 futures. They did commence quoting during the summer. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791351