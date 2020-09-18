DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Completes Acquisition of DataNavee

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of DataNavee Corporation. Pursuant to the terms of the share purchase and exchange agreement, DigiMax issued the shareholders of DataNavee (the "Vendors") 55,000,000 common shares of DigiMax (the "Consideration Shares") in exchange for 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of DataNavee. Accordingly, DataNavee is now a wholly owned subsidiary of DigiMax.

The Consideration Shares are subject to contractual hold periods resulting in them being transferable in four tranches including 25% immediately, 25% four months after today's date, 25% eight months after today's date, and 25% twelve months after today's date.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, DigiMax had 69,776,367 shares outstanding and following the close, 124,776,367 shares are outstanding.

DataNavee is creating a self-service platform for small and large organizations by providing business predictions without the need for in-house data scientists at a fraction of the cost and time. (See www.datanavee.com for more detailed information).

DataNavee technology is based on a SaaS model whereby businesses can subscribe on a monthly basis to obtain valuable data-analytics for their business at a small fraction of the cost that would normally involve having a team of in-house technicians and finance professionals.

We are focusing on three primary industry applications at present including Retail, Healthcare and Financial Services," said Norm Akierman, founder and CEO of DataNavee. By offering the predictive analytics at such a substantial reduction to current costs, and by offering this through a SaaS model, there is really no limit to the global demand we are already witnessing from companies around the world."

DataNavee's Auto AI, combined with its unique Machine Learning Prediction Technology will concentrate on delivering solutions for these common business issues:

inventory requirement predictions to help maintain optimal inventory levels

more accurate supply chain forecasting & management

invoice payment predictions

sales predictions

investor and issuer predictions

healthcare analytics

"DataNavee is democratizing big data," said DigiMax CEO Chris Carl. "The physical computing power is no longer the problem in managing big data - but the ability to obtain the data in real-time, and to perform the necessary functions on that data to make it valuable to the subscriber is what really counts. DataNavee has created an entirely new paradigm to make this happen at an incredibly low-cost for businesses - meaning more businesses can access the decision making and predictive power available from what is historically such high cost data analytics. DigiMax expects to utilize the DataNavee technology to improve the quality, and relevance, of the service we provide to both Issuers and Investors to help them make better and faster decisions, and to assist in getting good deals funded faster."

About DataNavee

DataNavee has been incorporated to draw together the efforts of a team of artificial intelligence engineers and developers from around the world.

It is currently focused on providing solutions that utilize "predictive analytics as a service" so that clients can upload their own data sets as input for the predictive software and be provided with custom reports. This direct access approach eliminates the needs for clients to maintain expensive inhouse scientists, while at the same time producing highly sophisticated predictive analytics at a small fraction of the cost of custom in-house solutions.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered securities dealer, DigiMax Capital Corp., an "Exempt Market Dealer" registered in Ontario.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta.

