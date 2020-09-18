The 1 GW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai will feature NX Horizon trackers with the deal announced after the manufacturer published new bifacial yield gain claims.Californian testing organization PV Evolution Labs has worked with tracker manufacturer Nextracker on a white paper seeking to quantify the solar power yield gains offered by bifacial panels mounted on single-axis trackers. PV Evolution chief executive Jenya Meydbray has said: "Bifacial PV technology represents the single largest LCOE [levelized cost of energy] improvement opportunity since the introduction ...

