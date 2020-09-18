TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is proud to announce that his company Barco Trading Company is approaching its 20th year of productive corporate leadership.

Tribert Ayabatwa is a Rwandan serial entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist. He is the founder of Barco Trading Company and the Pan African Tobacco Group.

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa established Barco Trading Company (BTC) in Lubango, Angola, in 2002. That was the year Angola achieved peace and began to build itself into the fourth-largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa with a GDP of US$94 billion.

With cumulative investments of $60 million USD and a projected of an additional US$10 million, BTC is the only manufacturer of tobacco products in Angola. BTC employs 416 full-time and seasonal employees in the manufacturing and supply chain.

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa envisions a bigger role for BTC by becoming a major exporter of made-in-Angola products. Ayabatwa is also keen to maintain the excellent relationship with the authorities and the people of Angola. This relationship includes BTC's corporate social responsibility recently demonstrated by the joint effort with the authorities in fighting COVID-19. BTC contributed a variety of foodstuff and sanitary materials.

For Ayabatwa, business is about more than just making a profit. Contributing to the greater good is fundamental.

"I am excited to see what the next 20 years hold for Barco Trading Company," says Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa.

To learn more about Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa, visit https://www.ptg-hld.com/our-founder.

About Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is a successful entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist from Rwanda. Ayabatwa is the founder and controlling shareholder of the Pan African Tobacco Group, Africa's largest indigenous manufacturer of tobacco products. The company, which celebrated its 40th year of operations last year, manufactures cigarettes in nine African countries including Nigeria, Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates. Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is also one of Africa's leading philanthropists. He has helped communities uplift themselves in fields such as education, food security, afforestation, and water-access. Through his non-profit foundation, Ayababwa also strives to help young people to gain the practical engineering experience required to enter the job market in Africa.

Contact:

David Himbara

PanAfrican Tobacco Group

info@ptg-hld.com

SOURCE: Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606698/Tribert-Rujugiro-Ayabatwas-Angola-Based-BTC-Approaching-a-20-Year-Mark-of-Productive-Corporate-Citizenship