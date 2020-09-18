More than 1 GW of subsidized small solar arrays were installed in China last month alone and manufacturer Suntech has announced the start of operations at its 500 MW Indonesian cell and module fab.According to figures released by China's National Energy Administration, small scale PV systems with a combined generation capacity of 1,016 MW were grid-connected in August alone. Some 3,949 MW of such arrays have been installed in the first eight months of the year, leaving a little over 2 GW before this year's 6 GW incentives cap for small systems is reached. The provinces of Shandong - which added ...

