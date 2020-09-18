Polyplank AB and Spiffbet AB will have as from September 21, 2020 new industry classifications. Please see details below. Polyplank AB: Instrument details: Short Name: POLY ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005569290 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 87179 ---------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50, Industrials ---------------------------------------------------- Super sector code: 5010, Construction and Materials ---------------------------------------------------- Spiffbet AB: Instrument details: Short Name: SPIFF ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0006913497 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 108517 ---------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40, Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------------------- Super sector code: 4020, Consumer Products and Services -------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB