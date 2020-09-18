DJ SWEF: August NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: August NAV 18-Sep-2020 / 14:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 August 2020 ******************************* This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 August 2020, the unaudited cum and ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares (1) was 102.9p (31 July 2020: ex-dividend 102.74p). Loans advanced GBP443.5m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP0.4m (including accrued income) Cash and cash equivalents GBP5.3m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(24.4m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(0.2m) Net assets GBP424.6m Capital amounts drawn as at 31 August 2020 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 August 2020 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (3) Amounts drawn GBPm (2) GBP192.40 GBP192.40 Amounts drawn &eurom (2) &euro 280.50 GBP250.00 GBP442.4m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP35.10 GBP35.10 Committed but undrawn Loans &eurom &euro 21.10 GBP18.80 GBP53.9m (1) Net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares is exclusive of Treasury Shares. (2) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (3) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: ********** Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Vânia Santos T: +44 1481 735878 E: vania.santos@apexfs.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 84476 EQS News ID: 1133743 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 18, 2020