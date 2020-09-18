Campaign Writer: Zoom Virtual Events Replacing Conventions and Industry Trade Shows

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Event organizers should be their own class of superheroes for all the effort it takes to design, plan, and execute impactful attendee experiences. Current health concerns and travel restrictions related to COVID-19, however, have canceled or postponed many annual events around the world and could jeopardize future events as well. While it may not be feasible to host those experiences in person, it doesn't mean they can't go on. Zoom has made it easy to host countless meetings and events, completely virtual.

Zoom virtual team business meetings during COVID. Image Credit: 123RF.com / StylePhotographs.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is having a major run of new customers in 2020. Founded by Eric Yuan in 2011, the digital virtual meeting and conference space is being dominated by Zoom. Evidenced by the 254,000+ paid users (as of June 2020), Zoom's company value, and the personal net worth of Yuan, who also serves as the current Chairman, President, and CEO, have both soared. Bloomberg reported that Eric Yuan's Wealth Jumped $6.6 Billion in 24 Hours on a recent Zoom rally.

Event organizers looking for ways to quickly adapt and host trade shows, user conferences, sales kickoffs, and other events online have a great option in Zoom. Zoom's video-first unified communications platform is a great alternative to hosting an in-person event because users can connect speakers, sponsors, panelists, and attendees, to replicate much of the face-to-face interaction, anywhere and on any device.

Zoom Video Webinars enable up to 100 video panelists to present with video, audio, and screen sharing to up to 10,000 view-only attendees, allowing event organizers to create engaging live and on-demand virtual events. Zoom webinars are perfect for town halls, large scale trainings, product announcements, marketing lead generation, virtual conventions, and remote trade shows.

Zoom uses its own technology to successfully run countless online events, and has created a guide titled Best Practices for Hosting a Digital Event detailing Zoom's own best practices for creating an impactful, world-class virtual event experience using the Zoom platform.

A company that has been using Zoom and other remote technologies to host virtual conferences and summits exclusively since its creation in 2015, is Entrepreneurs HQ, an online small business community filled with passionate entrepreneurs, video tutorials, and more, that helps entrepreneurs of all levels acquire new customers, drive more traffic, automate their business, and grow revenue.

Entrepreneurs HQ co-founders Sarah Thorslund (left) and Liam Austin (right). Image Credit: EntrepreneursHQ.com.

With 223,000+ current members in its Small Business Network by Entrepreneurs HQ Linkedin group, and over 100,000+ email subscribers, their mission is to empower entrepreneurs to generate more leads, sales and profit through digital marketing.

Co-founded by partners Liam Austin and Sarah Thorslund, virtual event strategists and specialists at making it easy for people to create their own online summits and virtual conferences to grow their email list, authority, impact and revenue. With having launched over 16 virtual summits and online business networking events, hosting over 400 speakers, and educating over 100,000+ business owners through their programs, their shared passion is teaching others how to do their own small business or large scale virtual summit, conference, or event.

"The biggest benefit of a virtual summit is to build up your network, your email list, and an audience to ultimately take them down a path with you," said co-founder Liam Austin.

Entrepreneurs HQ has created a Virtual Summit Masterclass for business owners, professionals and company executives that wish to have expert help with creating and hosting a virtual event. Remotely attend and watch the masterclass by visiting https://entrepreneurshq.com/virtual-summit-masterclass for more details.

