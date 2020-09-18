Trading in Hövding Sverige AB (publ)paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is September 24, 2020. Short name: HOVD BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014730248 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 200957 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance ABon 040-200 252.