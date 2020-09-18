Lief Labs Honored as the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at Hispanic Heritage Celebration

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm and Lief's CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, were recognized as the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year Award recipient at the Hispanic Heritage Virtual Celebration on September 16th, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Chamber of Commerce to honor the achievements of Hispanic businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Hispanic Heritage Virtual Celebration was emceed by the City of Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem, Bill Miranda and was virtually attended by other elected officials, as well as Lief's Villalobos and fellow members of the Santa Clarita Valley business community who had the opportunity to virtually connect and network at the interactive event. Members of Lief's Leadership Team and staff also attended the virtual celebration.

"The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce was pleased to award the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year award to Lief Labs at this year's annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration, which was held virtually," said Ivan Volschenk, President of SCV Chamber. "Lief Labs can be proud of their achievements and we look forward to their continued growth and success."

"I take great pride in my Hispanic Heritage and in the successful business and diverse culture we have built with our talented and dedicated team at Lief Labs, all of whom contributed to our company's growth and client service excellence in an extremely challenging year," said Villalobos. "As the son of Mexican immigrants who taught me a strong work ethic, it's truly an honor to have received the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year Award from the SCV Chamber, who organized a wonderful, interactive virtual event," said Villalobos.

Villalobos added, "Managing an essential business during the Coronavirus pandemic, I have Iearned the importance of consistent and strong leadership required to be able to drive an organization forward during trying times, as well as the responsibility to continue to give back to the community. At Lief, we were proud to support our local restaurants to help them continue to thrive and we also launched our Lief Cares nutritional supplement donation program."

Through the Lief Cares donation program efforts, the company has donated over 1,000 bottles of immune support nutritional supplements, formulated in-house by Lief, for distribution to first responders local to Lief's Valencia, CA headquarters and in other regions throughout the state. The Lief Cares donation program has also provided 2,500 bottles of immune support supplements to be distributed to Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force. Lief plans to continue this charitable initiative by identifying other areas of need where Lief Cares can help to inspire, elevate and enrich the lives of the firm's community.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service cGMP* manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

*Current Good Manufacturing Practice

