Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt vermehrt Insiderkäufe und Erfolge am Band!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.09.2020 | 17:22
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2020

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2020

PR Newswire

London, September 18

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2020

Attached is a link to the August 2020 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1277068/BMA___Newsletter___August_2020___ADV011852.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315

BH MACRO LIMITED GBP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.