The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 18
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 17 September 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 17 September 2020 93.30p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 92.19p per ordinary share
18 September 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
