The board of YIT Oyj (YIT) has decided to use the authorization given at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was held on March 12, 2020 and pay an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.12 in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.14 per share. The Ex-date is September 21, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and forwards in YIT (YTY1V3). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791383