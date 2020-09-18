Findit, Inc. Owner of Findit.com Will Welcome TikTok and WeChat Members Due to Ban Starting Sunday September 20, 2020

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com and the Findit App in Google Play and Apple App Stores, wants to let all members of TikTok know they are welcome to post their content on Findit. Findit offers its members freedom of speech and the ability to post content in each post that can include a video, pictures, text and a back link to drive traffic to where you want people to go.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "As an American company, we see the value in allowing each and every one of our members the right to practice the first amendment, freedom of speech. Our members can post content in Findit that not everyone may agree with. We still have terms and conditions that all members must agree to that allows us to remove certain content that we deem pornographic or terroristic, but we will not take down posts that are 'too right' or 'too left' politically or oppose a specific group or agree with a specific group."

With the announced ban to TikTok and WeChat coming Sunday September 20, 2020, Findit wants to let members know they have a place they can come to to post and share their content.

Clark St. Amant stated, "We are working diligently to bring new features and improve on current features to the Findit App. These rollouts will continue to take place in the coming months. In the event you download the app and you don't see everything you would like, please contact us and share your ideas. We are available at 404-443-3224 or email us directly. We want input from our members."

The app currently has features for uploading videos, pictures, scheduling, location tagging, and written words. Other features are the App allows you to click on the share icon and share your posts to approximately 80 other sites and DM options.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

