Auris recently announced the development of the AM-301 nasal spray for protection against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) infection (though it is also intended to protect against other airborne pathogens and allergens as well). AM-301 is a gel that would form a protective layer in the nasal mucosa, preventing contact between the pathogen and cells. In vitro data so far suggest contact between AM-301 and COVID-19 reduced the viral load by up to 99%. The company is targeting regulatory submission as an over the counter (OTC) product in 2021.

