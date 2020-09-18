Novalent Biotech, Inc.: Dr. Scott Brooks, Head of Food Safety at Tyson Foods, Joins Novalent Biotech's Scientific Advisory Team

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Novalent Biotech, Inc ('Novalent'), a US biotechnology engineering firm, has announced the appointment of Dr. Scott Brooks, Head of Food Safety at Tyson Foods, to Novalent's Scientific Advisory Board.

Novalent has revolutionized food safety by developing a patented technology which provides a safe and protective antimicrobial layer on surfaces that continuously inhibits the growth of bacteria for up to 90 days.

Novalent's Technology has an extensive set of 'industry first' EPA registrations for long-term antimicrobial protection provided on food contact surfaces and is used by leading firms including PepsiCo and Pilgrims.

Dr. Brooks is the SVP and Head of Food Safety at Tyson Foods, the world's second-largest processor of chicken, beef, and pork, with revenues in excess of $40 billion. Previously Dr. Books was the SVP and Head of Food Safety at Kraft Heinz, the third-largest food and beverage company in the United States with $25 billion in revenue. Prior to Kraft Heinz, Dr. Brooks was the SVP and Head of Food Safety at PepsiCo, the largest food and beverage company in the United States with revenues of $45 billion.

"After an extensive one-year global search, we are proud to have an executive of Scott's caliber join our Scientific Advisory team," said Kevin Parrish, CEO of Novalent. "Scott has been the most senior executive responsible for food safety at three of America's largest food companies and in our view is one of the most sought-after thought leaders in food safety globally."

"I have been impressed with Novalent's groundbreaking technology, research and engineering capabilities since our first discussions in 2017 and I and look forward to advising the team to help Novalent bring critical life-saving protection to their food producing clients in the U.S. and across the world," said Dr Brooks.

About Novalent

Novalent® is a leading U.S. biotechnology engineering firm which has pioneered the development of proprietary, long-lasting technology that protects against germs. Novalent® technology is based on a patented, non-toxic monomolecular layer that continuously inhibits the growth of bacteria for up to 90 days on surfaces. Used by leading US firms including PepsiCo, Pilgrims and HanesBrands, Novalent is private equity-backed and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, with five offices around the world. Visit www.novalent.com for more information.

Press Contact

Christine Pietryla Wetzler

+1-312-612-0283

christine@pietrylapr.com

SOURCE: Novalent Biotech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606718/DrScottBrooksHeadofFoodSafetyatTysonFoodsJoinsNovalentBiotechsScientificAdvisoryTeam