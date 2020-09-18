Better Day - Adult Social Day ProgramTurns Non-Profit

METROWEST and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Better Day, a unique social day program designed to support, connect and provide meaningful engagement for adults living with cognitive impairment announces in the MetroWest Boston area, is pleased to announce it has become a 501(c)(3) non-profit earlier this year.

Better Day, formerly known as Pleasantries Adult Day Services, is well suited to operate as a non-profit; it serves the community and provides an intimate environment delivering exceptional staff-to-guest ratios.This allows each staff member to personally build a relationship with each guest and ensure loved ones spend the day with people who really care about them and their well-being.

"We are so excited to run as a non-profit and focus on creating a "better day" for everyone. Our compassionate staff are well-versed both professionally and personally with the challenges that those living with Alzheimer's and related dementias face each day. Our work equally supports our Guests and their caregivers, providing socialization and engagement for the former and respite for the latter." says Regina Wolf Fritz, Executive Director of Better Day.

"The wonderful and caring team at Better Day has made a world of difference in my mother's mood and has maintained her mental and physical abilities through all of their gentle efforts to exercise her brain (working her memory) and body with stretching/Ageless Grace exercise. It is also so nice that Better Day is not situated in an institution but instead in a home in a residential neighborhood where my mother feels like she is visiting with friends, playing games, doing all kinds of arts, crafts, baking as well as conversing and reminiscing with her peers," says Valerie Harding of Sudbury, MA

As a newly formed non-profit, Better Day has guiding principles that emphasize compassion, independence, and living life. It is focused on what people can do versus what people can't do - meeting their guests where they are, day by day. Due to this focus, the care team is able to nurture and support those living with dementia and their families with the dignity and respect they deserve. Better Day's unique approach of small scale and authentic living is the basis for the success for everyone involved. Our key formula: a small group in a home setting with genuine care

About Better Day

Operating as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, unlike traditional care facilities, Better Day is situated in a residential home in Marlborough, MA, providing a warm, comfortable home-like setting where guests can feel at ease and be at their best. Better Day is open 8:30am-4:30pm Monday-Friday, providing family members the much-needed time to go about their way, whether it be work, errands, or simply self-care. Better Day guests benefit from being in a stimulating and safe environment during the day, but have the luxury of going "home"-a wonderful option for those not ready to move into a traditional senior living facility. For more information, please visit https://betterdayprogram.org/ or call (508) 481-0809.

