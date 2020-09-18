Soeos: Quarantined Home Chefs Spice up Their Cooking with Direct to Consumer Spices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / If you've been anywhere near social media at all in the last four months, you know that most of your friends and family have likely become home chefs; posting recipes and sharing dishes that in the last week of February probably would only find their way into their homes with a takeout order.

But what has come of those who notoriously couldn't cook pre-pandemic? Well, the rise of social media platforms with instructional videos; think Tasty on Facebook, and chefs on TikTok teaching simple recipes, has spurned a whole new group of people looking to try new flavors and cuisines. Home chefs have found a sense of adventure in the cuisines they are cooking - many trying different spices and approaches to spice up their normal home menu.

Tom Zhang, of SOEOS (https://soeos.com/), one of the top spice sellers on Amazon has seen numbers increase. "We've seen a spike in the sales of Sichuan peppercorns and peppercorn oil, now that more people are home. After a certain point, you might want to try to cook the Sichuan takeout dishes you've been getting as takeout for the last four months. We're here to supply that flavor."

Some new businesses who have emerged during this time, offering home catering and meal prep, have seen the value in the variety and value of new flavors. Nicolas Corrao, of NYC-based NDC Hospitality (https://www.ndchospitality.com/), which offers fine dining in the home, said, "Sometimes people want something different from the same meal they've been cooking at home during quarantine, but they also want something slightly elevated from the takeout they've been getting as well. Maybe it's a birthday or anniversary. You want to make it special, despite being under lockdown. That's where we come in, we offer unique dining experiences for our clients in their own homes, and having access to ingredients and spices from SOEOS makes it possible for us to provide these memorable dinners, and allow clients to imagine a time where they could have once traveled to new countries to sample new flavors"

While brands like SOEOS are supplying both home cooks and specialty businesses, studies are seeing more of a shift to home cooking in general. A recent study by Zion Market Research (https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/herbs-spice-extracts-market) said, "the Herbs & Spices Extracts market is growing at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2026." With no clear end in sight for this wave, people will continue to cook at home and want to spice up their abilities while they're at it.

The spike in curiosity about exotic spices has gotten the attention of food bloggers to journalists alike, including David Leonhardt of the New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/02/briefing/coronavirus-jobs-numbers-joe-biden-your-thursday-briefing.html) and his handful of mentions of peppercorn oil in the last few months.

The quest for a variety of flavors in the kitchen is heating up as people anticipate more time at home in the coming months.

