The global data center UPS market size is expected to grow by USD 2.63 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems is expected to drive the data center UPS market. The primary benefits of the modular approach are the ability to increase capacity as and when required (assuming an initial right-sizing) as well as diminished maintenance cost. Modular systems are of lower capacity, cost less and additional modules can be installed based on capacity requirements. It also cost lesser in terms of installation and maintenance when compared to large systems, meanwhile providing higher efficiency, which is commonly more than 90%. The growth of modular systems is also happening rapidly as it requires less space, which is around 40% of what is used by conventional systems. These modular systems will be an ideal choice for data center operators experiencing frequent growth in rack power density.

As per Technavio, the rapid growth in the construction of data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Data Center UPS Market: Rapid Growth in the Construction of Data Centers

The rising demand for cloud-based service offerings and the need to build the digital economy has facilitated the increased construction of data centers. CSPs such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS are expanding their data center footprint by establishing hyper-scale data center facilities. For instance, in August 2020, Stream Data Centers opened a new data center in Chicago. The company offers a 15-megawatt capability and 127,000 square feet of space, including 70,000 square feet of data hall space. Moreover, in most countries in Eastern Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia, the increased establishment of data centers is encouraged by government agencies. UPS is one of the mandatory elements of the infrastructure that must be present in a data center. Most facilities are adopting UPS systems of N+1 and 2N redundancy, boosting the market revenue during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increasing use of lithium-ion UPS systems, and growing adoption of DCIM and automation tools will have a significant impact on the growth of the data center UPS market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Data Center UPS Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the data center UPS market by product (centralized UPS, zone UPS, and rack-mount UPS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the data center UPS market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing construction of data centers.

