The global conveyor sorting systems market size is expected to grow by USD 947.47 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Conveyor Sorting Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Conveyor Sorting Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Logistics and transportation industry, Food and beverage industry, Pharmaceutical industry, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the advantages of conveyor sorting systems. In addition, the increasing efforts to improve cold chains by logistics companies is anticipated to boost the growth of the Conveyor Sorting Systems Market.

The advantages of conveyor sorting systems are expected to drive the growth of the market. Over the years, there has been an increase in the adoption of conveyor sorting systems by end-users owing to factors such as throughput rate requirements, weights, shapes, and sizes of products. Major benefits offered sortation systems include improvement in ergonomics, improvement in the process flow, flexibility, enhanced safety, and speed. Due to the advantages offered by these systems, the investment in these systems for applications such as unloading of inbound containers, distribution to retail outlets through cross-docking, and efficient order picking and shipping sortation is expected to increase.

Major Five Conveyor Sorting Systems Companies:

BEUMER Group GmbH Co. KG

BEUMER Group GmbH Co. KG has business operations under various segments such as airport baggage handling, building materials, cement, and chemical industry. The company offers a wide range of conveyor sorting system such as BG LINE SORTER, which combines the capacity of a line sorter with the handling capacity of a high-speed cross-belt sorter, BG SORTER CB.

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business through various segments such as chassis and safety, interior components, powertrain components, tires, and contiTech. The company offers a conveyor sorting system through ContiTech to deliver comprehensive servicing for conveyor belts and systems in mining, mechanical and plant engineering, and many other industries.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Daifuku Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as factory and distribution automation, e-factory automation, automotive factory automation, airport technologies, auto washing technologies, and contec. The company offers a range of conveyor sorting system such as Surfing Sorter, Surfing Sorter Mini.

Eisenmann SE

Eisenmann SE operates its business through various segments such as paint and assembly systems, application technology, environmental technology, and conveyor systems. The company offers a range of complete conveyor sorting system solutions for assembly, production and logistics, as well as all the latest conveyors with electrified monorail and floor track systems.

FIVES Group

FIVES Group has business operations under various segments such as automotive, logistics, cement, energy, metals, and aerospace and industry. The company offers a full range of electrical plug and play type conveyors, which make it possible to accumulate loads of different sizes without contact and are highly modular, which is particularly useful if facilities are remodeled.

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Logistics and transportation industry size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverage industry size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical industry size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

