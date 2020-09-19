The global tank container shipping market size is expected to grow by 42.24 thousand teu as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005318/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tank Container Shipping Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tank Container Shipping Market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, Chemical, and Others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/tank-container-shipping-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growth in seaborne trade. In addition, technological innovations are anticipated to boost the growth of the Tank Container Shipping Market.

Seaborne trade (in terms of volume) has been growing continuously since 2009. It is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period as well, owing to the growth in world gross domestic product (GDP) and increased demand for goods and materials produced in different regions. Also, as the population continues to rise, the demand for various goods produced or manufactured in different regions, as well as the need for their transportation is bound to increase. Moreover, seaborne transportation is cost-efficient when compared with other modes of transportation. Hence, the seaborne trade, in terms of volume, is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Seaborne trade accounted for 12.05 billion tons in 2016 and is expected to reach 13.87 billion tons by 2021. The rise in seaborne trade is expected to increase the need for tank containers, which in turn, will drive market growth of the global tank container shipping market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Tank Container Shipping Companies:

Bertschi AG

Bertschi AG has business operations under various segments such as liquids, dry bulk, global, solutions, Nordic bulkers, and elite. The company offers PER Plus, a popular tank container for shipping purposes.

Bulkhaul Ltd.

Bulkhaul Ltd. offers a wide range of tank container services, transport services, and fleet management services for bulk liquids, powders, and gases. The company offers baffled tanks and two and three-compartment tanks for tank container shipping.

Den Hartogh Holding BV

Den Hartogh Holding BV offers logistics, transportation, and support services for products such as liquid chemicals, liquefied gases, polymers, and others. The company has around 20,000 tank containers for shipping liquid and gas chemicals.

Eagletainer Logistics Pte Ltd

Eagletainer Logistics Pte Ltd offers complete logistics services with respect to tank container shipping. The company offers ISO tanks.

Gruber GmbH Co. KG

Gruber GmbH Co. KG has business operations under two segments: equipment and logistics solutions. The company offers heated and refrigerated tank containers for shipping heat-sensitive products.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tank Container Shipping Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD th teu, 2020-2024)

Oil and gas size and forecast 2019-2024

Chemical size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Tank Container Shipping Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD th teu, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005318/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/