Sun Telecom Won "Asia Famous Brand Award 2020"

SHANGHAI, Sept, 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Asia Brand Ceremony was held at the Hainan Free Trade Port on Sep 9, 2020. At the ceremony, Sun Telecom was awarded "Asia Famous Brand Award 2020". For Sun Telecom, it is another recognition and encouragement after gaining "Leading Brands (Industry) 2017", "Trustworthy Brand (Industry) 2017", "China Quality Trustworthy Demonstration Enterprise 2019", "China (Fiber Optic Communication Industry) Top Ten Quality Demonstration Brands 2019", "China's Most Influential Independent Innovation Brand" and "AAA Enterprise Credit Grade Certificate".

This Asia Brand Ceremony was held at a time when the entire world economy is facing severe challenges. Under the spread of COVID-19 globally, helping Asian companies fight against the pandemic and revive after the pandemic has become one of the important themes of the forum. Sun Telecom is providing products and services to customers from more than 100 countries and regions and Sun Telecom hopes to make contributions to the global recovery of work and production.

Sun Telecom is a Fiber Optic Solutions Provider, adhering to the tenet of "dedication to meeting customers' needs", serves worldwide customers with "Systematic, End-to-end, One-stop" fiber optic total solutions and products which can be applied to many fields such as Telecom, Cable Television and Broadcast, Surveillance and Monitoring, Computing Network, Data Center, Industrial Control, Intelligent Manufacturing, Fiber Optic Sensing, etc.

To the best ability, the fiber optic solutions provider seeks to satisfy client needs, serve clients according to their requirements by offering customized solutions. Honesty is a virtue which the company upholds in all interactions and business with clients and everyone. Innovation and development are key aspects of Sun Telecom's company culture. Growth is aimed for by Sun Telecom, while cooperating among teams and members to fully realize the capability and potential of each other.

With over 30 years in the fiber optics industry, Sun Telecom aims to meet any fiber optic needs by providing one-stop integrated fiber optic solutions and customized products. Sun Telecom's offerings include but aren't limited to: FTTA (Fiber to the Antenna) Solutions, FTTH (Fiber to the Home) Solutions, Fiber Optic Cabling Solutions, CCTV Surveillance Solutions, IDC (Internet Data Center) Fiber Optic Solutions, CATV (Community Antenna Television) Solutions, Fiber Optic Patch Cord Production Solutions, Industrial Control Fiber Optic Solutions, 5G Fiber Optic Transmission Solutions, etc.