United Credit Education Services: Riika Wright and UCES: Protecting Today's Women Through Financial Planning

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Living in the 21st century, we have already seen how women have ruled the world in many fields. What seemed to be unreachable then, because of invisible glass ceilings are now slowly smashed by high-level thinkers. More lady bosses and leaders take over and introduce change as we have never seen before. But this wasn't produced overnight. It took many predecessors before us who paved the way to make this happen. Ex-US Navy, New York-born, Riika Wright, with her business United Credit Education Services, is one of these exceptional women who continue to break barriers and make a name in the world.

Riika Wright was born and raised in New York City to an amazing Jamaican family. Upon graduating from Martin Van Buren High School, she went to serve her country in the United States Navy. After her enlistment, she chose to walk away from potential options to pursue a highly advanced career in her field of expertise, professional aeronautics. Riika earned a notable degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and has proven her experience as an aviation electronics technician working on jets in her 4-year military term.

Her road ahead is very promising. She is equipped with intelligence and a degree that could have taken her above and beyond. Despite how financially rewarding this area of work would have been, she has gone against the traditional ways of comfort and security and stuck with her beliefs to follow her dreams and her heart. She went against the tide of conflicting advice from her loved ones while confidently motivating other women along the way. Riika wanted to change paths for women who dream and believe in themselves even against all the odds.

As a result of her determination and perseverance, Riika has been featured in the October 2015 Issue of Success from Home Magazine. She steadily rises to the height of her dreams. Along with getting published, she reaches out to people worldwide to help them to prosper in life. She wants to inspire and empower all women to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. She lives with all of her heart, and she believes with all of her heart. Riika also believes that with Christ in your life, He will give you far more abundantly than all of us could ever ask. This lifestyle, and the belief to have faith in yourself, is what she wants to teach women so that they can take their rightful place and change the world together.

With all these realizations, Riika Wright partnered with United Credit Education Services (UCES) and its top of the line UCES Protection Plan. The UCES Protection Plan wants every person to build, protect, and improve their financial goals by improving their credit score and so much more. Keeping our heads afloat by worrying less about our funds plays a vital role in achieving our life goals. As part of Riika's philosophy, she wants to guide every family to keep their money secure.

UCES offers a unique collection of services that have been carefully selected to provide protection and opportunity over the many aspects of your finances - all combined into one easy-to-use system. Your membership can help to ensure you and your family are safeguarding the assets that you've earned and those you have to come. They cater to everyone but, more particularly, millennials. This demographic is looking to establish and build credit as well as make smart financial goals for their future.

Some of their primary services are Credit Restoration, Credit Builder, Credit Attorney, Credit Monitoring, MyCare Will & Trust, Debt Pay-off, a Net Worth Calculator, and Financial Lockbox. All these bundles of benefits will assist every client in correcting credit errors, monitoring, and calculating debts and income, planning for the future, and realistically building financial goals. UCES ensures data privacy by adapting cutting-edge Identity Monitoring to verify the identity of each individual and prevent hackers from taking advantage. With their one-of-a-kind comprehensive Protection Plan, you can improve your credit profile and reach your credit goals by building your credit score.

If you're interested to know how to protect assets while having that sought-after peace of mind through the all-inclusive UCES Financial Plan, explore more about the company through their website.

Company: United Credit Education Services

Email: riikawright@gmail.com

Phone: 757-613-1968

Website: www.ucespp.net/RWright15

SOURCE: United Credit Education Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606847/Riika-Wright-and-UCES-Protecting-Todays-Women-Through-Financial-Planning