Samstag, 19.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Telekom
nicht börsennotiert
PR Newswire
19.09.2020 | 11:22
Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 Sets a New Record in SAP BWH Benchmark

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent SAP BWH Benchmark Version 3, Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5, with 5.2 billion initial records, broke the record of 4-socket servers by delivering 5,293 queries per hour in Phase 2 (Query Executions per Hour).

Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 houses four Intel Xeon Scalable processors in a 2U space, with 48 DDR4 DIMMs and up to twenty-five 2.5-inch drives for local storage, and runs on the Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) 100 series to provide ultra-large memory capacity and superb performance.

Huawei became a global technical partner of SAP in 2012, and over the past eight years, Huawei has innovated together with SAP to release the leading Huawei SAP HANA solutions. These solutions are designed to supercharge various industries, and are currently used in 25 industries, including retail, manufacturing, energy, technology, and finance in more than 40 countries and regions.

For details about the test results of Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5, visit the SAP official website at:

https://www.sap.com/dmc/exp/2018-benchmark-directory/#/bwh?filters=796990f5-2516-49d7-a5f8-68b4b1172469;6bc6523a-6abc-4c6d-8964-91e7d3b5f5be;4a9e824336e2837bf9081e423d59d5cf;catProc4

