Elite Luxury Design: 22-Year-Old CEO on Remodeling Homes and Building a Legacy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2020 / Success is a product of years of discipline. Since his teenage years, stock trader Matthew Bonnafoux has dived into several business ventures. He learned through his experiences, faced many obstacles, and had to overcome failure. Today, Matthew is the CEO of Elite Luxury Design, one of the leading companies in the home renovation scene in New Mexico.

Matthew grew up with a goal to succeed as a stock trader and entrepreneur. Now at 22, he is managing his own luxury home remodeling company. After three months into the business, the company has earned over $150,000 under Matthew's leadership and his team's unparalleled performance. Elite Luxury Design is currently valued at $2.4 million, and it continues to expand its influence nationwide.

Elite Luxury Design is known for its incredible quality of work. "We follow core and valuable morals and ethics such as integrity, honesty, communication, teamwork, being customer-oriented, and quality," said Matthew. On top of its game-changing team of professionals, the company gained its clients' trust because they never compromise quality. In return, their clients get nothing but the best work done for them at an efficient time-frame that the industry demands.

Dedicated to bringing their clients' visions into a reality, Matthew and his team earnestly listen to their specific requests. "We strive to be number 1," said the CEO. For Matthew, surpassing competition does not only mean gaining more sales but knowing that their clients are satisfied by what they delivered. The team's obsession with the tiniest detail makes them the most coveted professionals in the industry. To echo Matthew's words, Elite Luxury Design is considered as the Mercedes or BMW of the home renovation world.

Elite Luxury Design has a well-deserved five-star rating. It delivers innovative home solutions that fit their clients' needs. Beyond the design aspects, the company's team of creatives puts the interests of their clients first.

Asked what makes him determined to succeed, Matthew said that he was previously diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. "It was life-changing, and instead of feeling down, I decided to make the most of my life and make a difference. I realized that anything is possible and that with enough hard work and determination, we can accomplish anything," said the CEO. In his journey toward achieving his goals and reaching his full potential, Matthew is also uplifting others. He aims for Elite Luxury Design to leave an impact and change lives across the globe.

After going through a lot in his battles and as an entrepreneur, Matthew understands that life is about growth. The CEO directs Elite Luxury Design to be a significant turning point in the lives of their clients. Not only are they rebuilding luxury houses, but they are also creating lovely homes for individuals and families. For Matthew, taking part in their clients' lifestyle is one of the most significant legacies he and his team can leave behind.

Learn more about Matthew Bonnafoux on his personal Instagram. Visit Elite Luxury Design's website for more details about the home renovation company.

