ThachilMD Promotes Wellness, Health, and Empowerment Through Her Blog

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2020 / With millions of people looking for relevant and helpful content online to stay healthy and live meaningfully, cardiologist Dr. Rosy Thachil is using her website, ThachilMD, to share vital information on health, wellness, women in leadership, and women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM). By sharing what she believes every person should know to be able to maintain a healthy and empowered lifestyle, she is helping them make informed decisions that will impact their life long-term.

Through ThachilMD, Dr. Rosy Thachil wants to share her personal experiences as a thriving physician. Her rich experiences and millennial perspective are giving her readers a fresh take on the importance of staying well in these challenging times.

Dr. Rosy Thachil completed her cardiology training at Mount Sinai Hospital and is currently a non-invasive cardiologist practicing in New York City. She is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology. She is also a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians. The ThachilMD blogger manages a wide array of patients that suffer from various cardiac conditions that include hypertension, angina, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, heart failure, and lipid disorders.

Aside from being a passionate and committed clinician and ThachilMD blogger, Dr. Rosy Thachil is a strong supporter of education and its importance in making informed decisions in and outside her medical practice. By making medical and health concepts easy to understand in her blog, she is encouraging readers to become more cognizant of their own health and wellness.

In addition to helping her patients combat cardiovascular diseases, she is also very involved in promoting women in medicine, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Women's contributions in many parts of the country and of the world are still not given the recognition they deserve. By encouraging women through ThachilMD to remain confident, steadfast, and relevant, she is helping raise a generation of highly empowered women who are not afraid to pursue higher positions and responsibilities.

Dr. Rosy Thachil wants to continue to expand ThachilMD and use it as a powerful platform to reach out to people everywhere in the world, in the pursuit of a healthier way of living. Her practical and easy to follow tips are attracting more and more readers who are looking for ways to optimize their health and lives. Through ThachilMD, Dr. Rosy Thachil wants to teach people to live their healthiest and most empowered lives.

