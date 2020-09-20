Bittrex Global Announces Listing Of Ducato

HONK KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2020 / Major cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global has announced the listing of DUCATO token, the native utility token that powers Ducato DeFi protocol, an innovative platform that aims to revolutionize the decentralized financial product by launching a platform dubbed DeFi 2.0.

Developed on the Ethereum blockchain, Ducato will be taking the crypto space by storm as the protocol introduces an innovative DeFi platform with a pluggable hybrid CeFi network that taps liquidity from the traditional financial market. As DeFi booms, Ducato proposes to reshape and pivot the DeFi ecosystem by solving most of the challenges that have plagued the protocol.

Bittrex wallet for the deposit of DUCATO tokens will open on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Users will be able to deposit their DUCATO token ahead of trading which will commence on September 16.

This is an important milestone for Ducato as the project looks to take the DeFi space by storm with its innovative DeFi 2.0 protocol that bridges the gap between the decentralized and centralized lending market.

Learn About Ducato DeFi 2.0 Protocol

Ducato protocol is a state-of-the-art solution that aims to solve most of the challenges that have rocked the existing DeFi protocol, ranging from lack of liquidity, and slow settlement time due to over-reliance on the Ethereum network. Ducato provides a hybrid DeFi and CeFi platform that allows users to dip into the traditional market, gaining access to deep liquidity.

Consequently, Ducato serves the ever-growing population in the traditional lending space, by bringing DeFi solutions to them, providing them with a wide range of assets that can be used as collateral. By reaching a partnership with Delio, Ducato will be able to tap into deep liquidity in the centralized market.

The protocol allows borrowers to use traditional assets like gold, real estate, and other hard assets as collateral, creating a robust playing ground for traditional lenders and borrowers to get involved in secured, decentralized lending space powered by blockchain technology. Ducato's protocol provides a win-win scenario for both decentralized and centralized finance, bringing them together in a seamless manner.

About Delio (Ducato's Family Company)

Delio Group is a Korean-based company, a global CeFi lending service provider who will be providing Ducato's platform with liquidity. Delio is the leading provider of CeFi lending services through the Bithumb exchange and other rental services.

The Korean CeFi provider features a digital asset loan with the Bithumb exchange wallet while member's digital asset collateral remains on the exchange, not necessarily transferring them to Delio, a rental agency. Additionally, members could interact with both platforms without having to complete KYC separately on both platforms.

DucatoDeFi 2.0 protocol is made possible through a partnership with Delio, a global liquidity provider. Delio continues to expand its reach through several partnerships by launching Delio Cloud, a platform where exchanges, wallets, protocols, and platforms can easily build digital asset DPI services.

These developments have enabled Delio to attract Series A investments from Ernest Ventures and Kingco Investment Partners in March in recognition of its growth potential and are expanding its base through strategic partnerships with leading exchanges and global blockchain companies.

About Bittrex Global Exchange

Bittrex Global is a popular cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2013. Bittrex is one of the most established cryptocurrency spot exchanges in the world and provides support for over 190 cryptocurrencies. The user-friendly exchange is built based on data security and the client's trust. Aside from the web-based platform, the trading platform is also available on both iOS and Android.

Bittrex has continued to expand its reach by listing selected, innovative projects that passed its strict listing rules and meet the required regulatory compliance. Bittrex has continued to showcase itself in the international scene, In September 2019, the Blockchain Transparency Network (BTI) nominated Bittrex Global as one of blockchain's most transparent exchanges.

As a top global exchange, Ducato is privileged to be numbered among the cryptocurrency assets supported by the Bittrex exchange.

