



SINGAPORE, Sept 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On 23 & 24 September, Home Delivery Asia will begin live online, bringing together Asia's entire retail logistics ecosystem to innovate, transform, and disrupt.On the morning of 23 September (10:00 GMT+8), Bain & Company will moderate the keynote panel session, featuring insights from Aditya Kulkarni, Director of City Logistics (First & Last Mile), Flipkart, Gerald Glauerdt, Co-Founder & Chief Logistics Officer, Redmart & Lazada, Saurabh Lal, Director of Supply Chain - India & South Asia, Kellogg, and Mr. Soon Tee New, CEO, Pick Network Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) as they explore the amazing opportunities ahead for Asia's e-commerce industry.That afternoon will bring an unconference session, where no topic is off-limits and a selection of leading retail logistics experts from Zuellig Pharma, Lazada, Walmart, Sealed Air, and Farmer's Market will take questions live from attendees.On 24 September, retail logistics veteran Rohit Kunal, Senior Director, Service Design Excellence of Korean eCommerce giant Coupang, will deliver a keynote on The Future of Warehousing. Global e-commerce powerhouse's Alibaba.com, Global Expansion Leader, Yaman Alpata, will then share how they are innovating their cross border operations and working effectively with customs and local post networks.In addition to the inspiring keynotes, over 100 expert speakers will share their insights digitally across six channels of content - Supply Chain, Warehousing & Inventory Management, Digital Delivery, Last Mile, Food & Grocery Delivery, Warehousing, and Cross-Border.Additional featured speakers at Home Delivery Asia 2020 include:- Bragadesh Rajaraman, VP of Automation, Lazada Group- Vykintas Mineikis, Cluster Operations Director (Singapore, Malaysia, HK, Taiwan, Brunei), ZALORA- Hardik Batra, Commercial Director, FoodPanda- Lisa Widodo, SVP Operations, and SVP Product Management, Blibli.com- Vicente Genato, Logistics Transformation Lead, Shell Eastern Petroleum- Felicia Rave, eCommerce Operations Manager, Decathlon- Lyubomir Kuchuk, COO, Zanui- Philipp Gockel, Global Senior Manager Customer Delivery Experience, Schneider Electric- Harvinder Grewal, Chief Automation/Operations Consultant, ISOC Holdings Inc.- Kumar Gaurav, Head of Supply Chain, Tata CromaAlongside the conference sessions, Home Delivery Asia will also feature a showcase of the latest retail logistics and supply chain technologies from 20 sponsors and exhibitors including Sealed Air, Detrack Systems, Geek+, Addverb Technologies, Parcel Perform, and more.The two-day virtual conference will gather over 1,000 retail logistics stakeholders from across Asia and beyond.About Home Delivery Asia 2020Date: 23-24 September 2020 (09:00-17:00 GMT+8/ Singapore time)Website: www.terrapinn.com/homedeliveryasiaVirtual Conference Registration: www.terrapinn.com/registerHomeDelAsia-prAbout TerrapinnWe've been sparking ideas, innovations, and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters, and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies, and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. For more information, visit www.terrapinn.com.For more information contact Amanda Kwok, Marketing Manager, at amanda.kwok@terrapinn.com.Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.