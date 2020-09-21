Kuros reaches milestone of 2,000 patients treated with MagnetOs bone graft

Strong adoption by spinal surgeons since U.S. launch in September 2019

Sales accelerating with over 2,000 patients treated to date

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, September 21, 2020 -Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) today announced that over 2,000 patients have been treated worldwide with its MagnetOs bone graft, an alternative to the gold standard treatment of autograft.

A substantial, and growing, number of clinically relevant and predictive animal studies have demonstrated the equivalence of MagnetOs to the current gold standard of autograft and MagnetOs is now supported by over three years of clinical experience since its launch in the UK in May 2017. Sales are on track and accelerating.

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone in spinal fusion defects rather than scar tissue. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs the body's early wound healing response toward the bone-forming pathway, an effect that is so potent that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors. This ground-breaking research led to Kuros attaining an osteoinductive claim for MagnetOs in Europe.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "MagnetOs has been developed on a foundation of decades of collective orthobiologics research and product development from our team at Kuros and has demonstrated outstanding qualities as a bone graft. Having seen the development of MagnetOs from concept through to clinical practice, the 2,000-patient milestone marks a historic moment for our team. We look forward to seeing many more surgeons and their patients benefiting from the unique properties of MagnetOs in the years to come."

Stewart Tucker, Consultant Spinal Surgeon at The Wellington Hospital, London, who first implanted MagnetOs for spinal fusion in a patient, said: "After three years of using MagnetOs for a variety of spinal indications, I would strongly recommend its use for surgeons working elsewhere, based on its ease of use and important contribution to the recovery of patients. I augment my posterior fusions with bone graft, for which I use MagnetOs Putty, which has the advantage of staying where you place it and does not get washed away during the procedure. This is well demonstrated on post-operative X-rays and C.T. scans at six months after implantation. Following the procedure, we see the replacement of the granular appearance of the graft with normal trabecular bone."

US indications statement

MagnetOs is an implant intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system, i.e., posterolateral spine. MagnetOs must be used with autograft as a bone graft extender in the posterolateral spine. These osseous defects may be surgically created or the result of traumatic injury to the bone and are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure.

EU indications statement

MagnetOs is intended for use as bone void filler for voids and gaps that are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. MagnetOs is indicated for use in the treatment of surgically created osseous defects or osseous defects resulting from traumatic injury to the bone. MagnetOs is intended to be packed into bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system (i.e. extremities, spine, cranial, mandible, maxilla and pelvis) and may be combined with autogenous bone. MagnetOs should not be used to treat large defects that in the surgeon's opinion would fail to heal spontaneously. In load bearing situations, MagnetOs is to be used in conjunction with internal or external fixation devices.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the US and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, is entering a phase 2a clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.comfor additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

