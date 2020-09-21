The global batch control systems market size is expected to grow by USD 906.58 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Batch Control Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Chemical and petrochemical, Food and beverage, Water and wastewater, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/batch-control-systems-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the shift from obsolete to advanced automation systems. In addition, the strict implementation of standards and regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the Batch Control Systems Market.

The batch control systems market is driven by the increasing need to deploy automation systems across industries, such as chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical, and new generation technologies. The deployment of distributed batch automation solutions allows industries and organizations to implement fast action and predictive maintenance measures. The incorporation of automation aids in increasing process efficiency, which is fueling the replacement of old and obsolete manual batch process systems with modern batch control systems. The shift from obsolete to modern batch process systems will drive the adoption of the latest batch control systems during the forecast period.

Major Five Batch Control Systems Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as electrification, industrial automation, robotics and discrete automation, and corporate and others. The company offers a wide suite of batch control systems for application in various industries.

Automated Process Equipment Corp.

Automated Process Equipment Corp. offers various products such as control panels, power feeder, microingredient system, batch control system, bulk bag unloader, and other products. The company offers a wide suite of batch control systems for application in various industries.

Azbil Corp.

Azbil Corp. operates its business through three segments: building automation, advanced automation, and life automation. The company offers a wide suite of batch control systems for application in various industries.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. has business operations under two segments: automation solutions, and commercial and residential solutions. The company offers a wide suite of batch control systems for application in various industries.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through various segments such as information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, automotive systems, high function materials and components, construction machinery, and smart life and ecofriendly systems. The company offers a wide suite of batch control systems for application in various industries.

Batch Control Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Chemical and petrochemical size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverage size and forecast 2019-2024

Water and wastewater size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Batch Control Systems Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

