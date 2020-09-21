The global fluff pulp market size is expected to grow by 1153.16 thousand MT during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Increasing awareness about personal hygiene, especially the hygiene needs of infants and the elderly, prompts customers to invest in personal hygiene products such as baby diapers and sanitary napkins. Feminine hygiene products have also become one of the most adopted personal hygiene products due to the increasing demand for convenience and consistent product innovation. Like diapers, feminine hygiene products require raw materials that absorb and retain fluids and prevent leakages. Thus, the increasing adoption of personal hygiene products is expected to drive the global fluff pulp market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of air-laid papers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Fluff Pulp Market: Increasing Adoption of Air-laid Papers

Fluff pulp is commonly used as a raw material in the production of air-laid papers owing to its soft texture. The consumption of air-laid papers has been increasing due to the growing awareness of sanitation. The continual developments in the air-laid paper industry have also enabled people to live a more hygienic and sterile life. The critical applications of air-laid paper mainly include household hygiene products such as feminine hygiene, industrial wipes, tabletop napkins, wet wipes, table cloths, towels, and facial papers. These applications are likely to witness growth during the forecast period due to the rise in the disposable income, the standard of living of consumers and the increased demand from developing markets such as Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe (including Russia), and Africa. Therefore, the increased consumption of air-laid paper is likely to fuel the demand for fluff pulp during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the shift in focus toward emerging markets, and growth in elderly population will have a significant impact on the growth of the fluff pulp market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Fluff Pulp Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the fluff pulp market by application (diapers, incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the fluff pulp market share in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the high demand for fluff pulp resulting from the growing per capita income and the increasing living standards of people.

