OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF BERTRAND TRAORÉ TO ASTON VILLA AND CIPRIAN TATARUSANU TO AC MILAN; JULIAN POLLERSBECK JOINS OL FROM HAMBURG

Lyon, 21 September 2020



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traoré to English club Aston Villa for €18.4 million, plus up to €2.2 million in incentives and an earn-out of 15% of the gain on any future transfer.

After joining Olympique Lyonnais from Chelsea in June 2017 for €10 million, Bertrand Traoré played a total of 126 matches over three seasons with OL, all competitions combined, and scored 33 goals.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Bertrand the best of luck in the top flight of English football four years after his initial experience with a Premier League club.



Separately, OL has transferred Ciprian Tatarusanu to AC Milan for €0.5 million, and the German goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck has signed a four-year contract to join OL from Hambourg. The amount of the transfer is €0.25 million, plus incentives of up to €0.3 million and an earn-out of 15% of the gain on any future transfer.









OL Groupe



Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment B



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services

ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l5qalJhuZmqaxnJqYpmba2OUl2dhmWmYmJWck5WZlcqdb29oxpxjl5vHZm9mlW1v

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65089-olg-210920-transfert-traore-gb.pdf