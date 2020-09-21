Anzeige
Elkem Silicones elastomer gel PURESIL ORG01 wins 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last July, the award ceremony of the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award - Personal Care was grandly held at Shanghai Marriott Hotel Parkview. After a professional evaluation by independent experts and online voting by industry professionals, Elkem Silicones elastomer gel PURESIL ORG01 won the "Effective Ingredients - Innovation Award".

PURESIL ORG 01: Green, eco-forward

PURESIL ORG 01 is an innovative eco-forward silicone elastomer gel. Its carrier fluid which represents at least 80% of its composition is derived from sustainable and renewable sugarcane. It meets today's consumers increasing desire for natural, "green", eco-friendly products with a low carbon footprint. The C13-15 alkane is made from the fermentation followed by hydrogenation of sugarcane, a 100% carbon conversion from a natural source according to the ISO16128 standard. Furthermore, the sourcing and processing were designed to maximize sustainability: sugarcane is fast growing and requires low water irrigation; it is sourced 2000km away from the Amazon rainforest to respect biodiversity, and its bagasse is used for electric cogeneration to further minimize the carbon footprint.

Beauty-enhancing, instantly imparting a younger look and feel

PURESIL ORG 01 elastomer gel features 5-10 x smaller particle sizes compared to the leading benchmarks. This results in better film-forming, even coverage, and high beauty-enhancing efficacy and formulation benefits, such as:

  • Delivering feather-light, soft, smooth, and powdery feel without negative balling effect
  • Delivering instant wrinkle masking, minimize the appearance of fine lines
  • SPF boosting thanks to the excellent film-forming and even coverage
  • High efficiency in thickening water-in-silicone and oil-in-water emulsions

The carrier fluid of ORG 01 is non-volatile, easy to spread, light sensory with quick absorption in the skin. PURESIL ORG 01 is an ideal alternative to elastomers delivered in cylcopentasiloxane.

Committed to providing more innovative eco-forward solutions

As an integrated upstream and downstream silicone manufacturer, Elkem Silicones strives to move toward sustainability by controlling carbon emission, investing in renewable energy, reducing carbon footprint & minimizing waste. We are committed to developing innovative products that meet customers' requirements for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials. Stay tuned for our new addition to the ORG series soon.

Learn more on our PURESILTM pages and get our dedicated resources.

CONTACT:

Wendy Cots
Global Brand manager
+ (33) 6 07 61 67 60
Wendy.cots@elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem-silicon/r/elkem-silicones-elastomer-gel-puresil--org01-wins-2020-ringier-technology-innovation-award-for-perso,c3196580

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17898/3196580/1307897.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
