CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.09.2020;Das Instrument 93M DE000A0L1H32 MPH HEALTH CARE INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2020

The instrument 93M DE000A0L1H32 MPH HEALTH CARE INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2020

