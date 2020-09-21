Implantica's offering was substantially oversubscribed - trading of the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm commences today, 21 September 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE. PLEASE READ "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG1 ("Implantica" or the "Company"), a medtech group with operations within the implantable medical device and eHealth markets, announces today the outcome of the offering in connection with the Company's listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The offering, including the Overallotment Option, consists of 19,461,537 Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs"), representing newly issued class A shares in Implantica (the "Offering"). The Offering attracted very strong interest from both Swedish and international institutions as well as the general public in Sweden and was substantially oversubscribed.

The Offering in brief:

The Offering was conducted at a fixed price of SEK 65.00 per SDR.

per SDR. One (1) SDR represents one (1) underlying class A share in the Company. The Company has two share classes, class A and class B shares.

The Offering comprised 16,923,076 SDRs, representing newly issued class A shares, generating proceeds of approximately SEK 1,100 million to the Company before deduction of costs relating to the Offering.

to the Company before deduction of costs relating to the Offering. In order to cover a potential overallotment in connection with the Offering, the Company has, through an overallotment option granted to Pareto Securities, undertaken to issue an additional 2,538,461 new SDRs, corresponding to approximately SEK 165 million , or a maximum of 15 percent of the number of SDRs in the Offering (the " Overallotment Option ").

, or a maximum of 15 percent of the number of SDRs in the Offering (the " "). Provided that the Overallotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering will amount to approximately SEK 1,265 million , corresponding to approximately 30.2 percent of the share capital and 17.8 percent of the votes in Implantica upon completion of the Offering.

, corresponding to approximately 30.2 percent of the share capital and 17.8 percent of the votes in Implantica upon completion of the Offering. Provided that the Overallotment Option is fully exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 1,265 million before deduction of costs relating to the Offering. This corresponds to a market value of the total number of SDRs in Implantica of approximately SEK 4,190 million .

before deduction of costs relating to the Offering. This corresponds to a market value of the total number of SDRs in Implantica of approximately . The Offering was substantially oversubscribed. New investors include several well-respected Swedish and international institutions, as well as the five cornerstone investors: Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik, Handelsbanken Fonder on behalf of managed funds, TIN Fonder, Skandia and Nordea Asset Management on behalf of, amongst others, the fund Nordea Innovation Stars.

Immediately following the completion of the Offering, and provided that the Overallotment Option is exercised in full, Implantica's three largest shareholders will consist of Implantica MediSwiss AG [2] (69.8 percent of the share capital and 82.2 percent of the votes), Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik (6.0 percent of the share capital and 3.5 percent of the votes) and Handelsbanken Fonder AB on behalf of investment Funds (4.8 percent of the share capital and 2.8 percent of the votes).

(69.8 percent of the share capital and 82.2 percent of the votes), Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik (6.0 percent of the share capital and 3.5 percent of the votes) and Handelsbanken Fonder AB on behalf of investment Funds (4.8 percent of the share capital and 2.8 percent of the votes). Trading of the SDRs in Implantica on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will commence today 21 September 2020 under the ticker "IMP A SDB" (ISIN: SE0014855029).

under the ticker "IMP A SDB" (ISIN: SE0014855029). Trading is conditional until the settlement day of the Offering, which is expected to be 23 September 2020 .

"The interest in Implantica has been overwhelming and the Offering was heavily oversubscribed. I would like to personally thank all the investors as well as Pareto Securities and Nasdaq who have supported us throughout this exciting journey. As you all know, we target a paradigm shift in acid reflux treatment and are now provided the opportunity to bring eHealth and advanced technology into the body based on our two platform technologies," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica.

Advisors

Pareto Securities is the Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the Offering. Baker McKenzie is the legal advisor to Implantica as to Swedish and Swiss law and Roschier is the legal advisor to Pareto Securities in the Offering.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group with operations within the implantable medical device and eHealth markets. The Company's lead product RefluxStopTM is a passive CE-marked implant for prevention of gastroesophageal reflux. Current surgical gastroesophageal reflux disease ("GERD") treatments function by compressing the food passageway, giving rise to various adverse complications. RefluxStopTM has a completely different design thesis, which achieves better results without the complications associated with existing surgical GERD treatments. The Company believes RefluxStopTM has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in GERD treatments. In addition to

RefluxStop, the Company has an extensive product pipeline that is expected to further support Implantica's growth in the coming years.

The Group was founded in 2015 by Dr. Peter Forsell, principal shareholder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), by injecting two platform technologies at cost as well as products and patents. It took eight years to develop the platform technologies, the wireless energising and eHealth platforms, and after scanning the whole body for suitable product applications, a large patent portfolio of over 1,000 patent cases was created. During a three-year period over 70 engineers analysed over 300 individual inventions, conducting market and product analysis and prototyping to select 40 viable implant product candidates. This brings a platform for further long-term growth potential, however, in addition to the commercialisation of RefluxStopTM, which is already on the market, the company is strictly focusing on launching three more products, UriControl, UriRestore and AppetiteControl.

At their previous company, Dr. Forsell and Stephan Siegenthaler, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, were co-founders and executive management members of Obtech Medical AG ("Obtech") that brought the Swedish Adjustable Gastric Band ("SAGB") - an innovative gastric band developed by Dr. Forsell - to market. In 2002 Obtech was sold to Johnson & Johnson for CHF 175 million before US FDA approval. Since the sale of Obtech, Dr. Forsell has injected over EUR 85.4 million in Implantica.

Implantica's board of directors believes the Company has a promising future with the CE-marked RefluxStopTM under commercialization, an attractive product pipeline and substantial revenue potential.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations, Implantica

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

E-mail: nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

1 Implantica AG is a Liechtenstein limited liability company.

2 Dr. Peter Forsell's indirect holding in Implantica AG through Implantica MediSwiss AG amounts to 51.4 percent of the share capital and 71.4 percent of the votes.

