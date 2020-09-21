American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What Are the Advantages of a Self-Directed Roth IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCEESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / A Roth IRA is one of the most popular ways to invest in retirement. But according to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, North Carolina, there may be even more advantages to those who seek to Self-Direct a Roth IRA. In that recent post, American IRA spent time explaining the structure of a Roth IRA, how it might be expected to be used in retirement investing, and the advantages of Self-Directing.

In the post, American IRA highlights the use of nontraditional retirement assets. For many retirement investors, investing for retirement is a simple process of balancing stocks and bonds. But American IRA points out that nontraditional assets like real estate can be held within a Roth IRA, affording more diversification in a retirement portfolio while also adding tax benefits to such investments.

The post took the time to detail how the Roth IRA works, pointing out to its unique quirk: in a Roth IRA, investors put aside money that's designated "after-tax," which means that the money is not tax-deductible. That means that the government has already collected its taxes on the income that goes towards a Roth IRA. With that in mind, the investor then puts money into the Roth IRA, and it grows tax-free until retirement. At that point, an individual can withdraw the money (as well as the growth) tax-free, as the taxes have already been "paid" on it.

Although a Roth IRA has a lower contribution limit than many other retirement account types, it is an important account to consider, according to the post.

"The Roth IRA isn't just a good place to hold stocks necessarily," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "This post explains how the same retirement benefits present in an IRA can also be used toward nontraditional assets. And our goal at American IRA is to continue to spread the word about what's possible with retirement investing."

