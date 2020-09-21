Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Minds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute is celebrating 20 years of successfully empowering the minds of leaders, trainers, coaches, business owners, entrepreneurs, and more. It has helped people, young and old, attain recovery and overcome painful, traumatic, and negative experiences molding them into empowered individuals for an empowering future. Now, more than ever, the organization seeks to be a beacon of hope for people whose mental health has been negatively impacted by the unprecedented pandemic.

Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute is a global coaching organization founded by internationally acclaimed master neuro strategic and executive coach, speaker, and trainer Dr. Mario Garcia Jr., who also sits as a master coach certified by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Since 1992, he has dominated the coaching and leadership industry. In 2000, he established the organization, and in 2015, his son Mario A. Garcia, who is an Associate ICF certified coach (ACC) and ABNLP board-certified trainer, joined him as a co-trainer.

The organization was built to equip leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations with the right tools and coaching skills that will ensure sustainability, a lasting impact, and real results. Moreover, the organization has also helped individuals overcome trauma and release negative emotions geared toward building an empowering future for themselves. Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute was designed by Dr. Mario based on his vision of making a significant impact on leadership excellence, communications intelligence, and effectiveness on a global scale.

The organization provides professional and international ICF coach-specific training for aspiring and existing coaches or anyone determined to become "change agents." In their many years of practice, the professional expert individuals who compose the Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute team have tested and proven several techniques designed to assist clients and ensure sustainable, lasting change while giving them their desired results. These techniques are Neuro-Linguistics Programming (NLP), Hypnosis Therapy, and Time Line Therapy®, which are all accredited by the American Board of NLP, American Board of Hypnotherapy, and the Time Line Therapy® Association.

Individuals who undergo the professional coach training programs of Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute will significantly improve their leadership skills and capacity while learning how to empower individuals and groups using modern neuroscience such as neuro-linguistic programming, communications intelligence, accelerated learning techniques, and many other neuroscience-related strategies. The programs are built on behavioral approaches that use evidence-based criteria to successfully cater to the needs of the individuals and organizations.

Upon completing these programs, the graduate learners of Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute will now be equipped with the tools necessary to make a difference in other people's lives and the credentials to help them pursue a professional coaching career.

For Dr. Mario, the ultimate reasons behind building the Neuro Strategic Coach® brand were his experience with God, his service in the US Army, and the many challenges and losses he and his family faced from 2008 to 2009. Through an intervention with Tony Robbins using NLP tools, he and his family fully recovered from the devastating experiences. This inspired him to create a platform that would empower others to move forward with their lives despite its tragedies.

Today, the pandemic has negatively impacted many people from all over the world. Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute is opening its doors to anyone who needs help releasing their negative emotions during these trying times.

