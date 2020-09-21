ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update

In accordance with LR 9.6.14R, Ashtead Group plc ("the Company") has been informed that Jill Easterbrook, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 21stSeptember 2020.

