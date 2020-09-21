Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag - Der geheime Masterplan wird nun offenbart!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
21.09.20
09:05 Uhr
30,770 Euro
-0,750
-2,38 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,36030,95010:05
30,37030,90010:05
PR Newswire
21.09.2020 | 09:34
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Update

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Update

PR Newswire

London, September 21

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update

In accordance with LR 9.6.14R, Ashtead Group plc ("the Company") has been informed that Jill Easterbrook, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 21stSeptember 2020.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw 0207 726 9700

ASHTEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.