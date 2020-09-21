ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Update
PR Newswire
London, September 21
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Directorate Update
In accordance with LR 9.6.14R, Ashtead Group plc ("the Company") has been informed that Jill Easterbrook, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 21stSeptember 2020.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw 0207 726 9700
