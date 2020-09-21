The state, which is aiming to hit 2.2 GW of solar within two years, has received a Solar Energy Corporation of India proposal for 500 MW of floating project capacity even as it approves a 40 MW water-borne array put forward by the national solar body. The 500 MW suggested comes on top of a similar scale of floating PV planned across the state by public hydropower company NHPC.The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has sent the state government of Odisha a proposal for setting up 500 MW of floating solar generation capacity at the Hirakud reservoir. The national solar body has already had ...

