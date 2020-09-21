Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.Company InformationWest Leederville - REQUEST FOR TRADING HALTPursuant to Listing Rule 17.1 European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) (the Company) hereby requests a trading halt be granted by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) effective from 21 September 2020 in respect of its securities. The trading halt is requested pending an announcement regarding the granting of tenement(s).The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 or until the release of an announcement in respect of the above matter.The company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.Should you have any queries regarding the above request please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned.Thank you for your assistance.Yours faithfully European Lithium LimitedTony Sage Non-Executive Chairmanend of announcement euro adhocAttachments with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/5/10559273/1/2115252.pdfissuer: European Lithium LimitedHarrogate Street 32AU-WA6007 West Leedervillephone: +61 8 6181 9792FAX:mail: ir@europeanlithium.comWWW: www.europeanlithium.comISIN: AU000000EUR7indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurtlanguage: EnglishDigital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31529/aomRückfragen & Kontakt:info@europeanlithium.comORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | CNE0001