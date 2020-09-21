Victory in the economic realm (increasingly the case with solar, solar-plus-storage and wind) is no guarantee of market victory if the regulations are stacked against renewables.From pv magazine USA. We've reached a massive milestone in the global energy transition - the ability, right now, of renewable energy sources and energy storage to match or beat the price of power from natural-gas-fired peaker plants and coal-fired generators. The problem is that energy markets are not exactly free markets - and replacement of existing generation is not entirely tied to price. There are artificial regulatory ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...