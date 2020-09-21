The "Italy Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In value terms, the gift card market in Italy has recorded a CAGR of 13.0% during 2015-2019.The gift card industry in Italy will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 6301.6 million in 2019 to reach US$ 8036.3 million by 2024.
Italy is currently going through one of the worst recessions in recent years, triggered by Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic has impacted consumer and business sentiments, which are at their lowest in last 10 years. Consequently, gift card industry in Italy is expected to record a period of low growth over the short term. However, overall gift card penetration has been increasing in the overall gifting market, a trend which is expected to continue over the forecast period.
As the e-commerce business continues to grow in Italy, it is also benefiting the growth of the gift card segment. In 2019, the e-commerce market recorded a growth of 15% over 2018. As a result of this, gift card adoption in the e-commerce market for making online purchases has also increased in Italy. Leading e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Zalando, and YOOX have a strong presence in the Italian gift card market
In Italy, corporate spending on gift cards is increasing, primarily due to companies offering their employees with rewards and incentives. Festivals such as Christmas is one of the popular occasions, where companies offer bonuses to their employees using gift cards. To target this segment of the market, Amilon SRL, one of the leading domestic digital gift card providers offers a wide range of digital corporate gift cards through its Giftcard Store, particularly designed for corporates. Both the retail and corporate spending on gift cards will continue to support the growth of the gift card market.
Another emerging trend that will boost the growth momentum of the gift card market is the ability to buy bitcoins with gift cards in Italy.
It is expected that the increasing market attractiveness will encourage merger and acquisitions activities over the period. For instance, in December 2019, Zucchetti Group, a leading Italian software, and hardware service provider acquired 51% stake in Amilon SRL a Milan-based digital gift card provider. The acquisition is part of the Zucchetti Group's expansion strategy in the gift card sector and to offer Amilon's already established services to the retail, hospitality and the HR sector s. Moreover, Amilon offers its services to more than 20 countries therefore, this deal will help Zucchetti Group to reach a wider consumer base.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Italy. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope of the Report
Total Spend on Gifts in Italy
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Italy
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Italy
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Italy
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Italy
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Italy
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Italy
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2020
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Italy
- Food Beverage
- Health, Wellness Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear Accessories
- Books Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Italy
- Ecommerce Department Stores
- Restaurants Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Italy
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Key Retailers Covered Include:
- Coop Italia scarl
- CONAD Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl
- Esselunga SpA
- Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA
- Auchan Group SA
- Gruppo Eurospin
- Carrefour SA
- Crai Secom SpA
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Coin SpA, Gruppo
- Euronics International Ltd
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Expert International GmbH
- Finiper SpA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he00uw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005305/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900