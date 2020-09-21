DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

21 September 2020

Barcelona, Spain. Sociedad Anónima Damm ("DAMM", the "Company") announced on 14 September 2020 the invitation by its wholly owned subsidiary Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. (the "Offeror") to the holders ("Bondholders") of its outstanding €200,000,000 1.00 per cent. Secured Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due 2023 guaranteed by the Company, exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Ebro Foods, S.A. (XS1492150260) (the "Bonds"), to offer to sell any and all of their Bonds to the Offeror for cash at the Purchase Price (as defined below) (the "Invitation"). The Company hereby announces the final results of the Invitation.

The Invitation was launched for an overall amount of €200,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds. The purchase price that the Offeror will pay for the Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase was fixed at €100,000 per €100,000 in principal amount of such Bonds (including all rights to accrued interest thereon) (the "Purchase Price"). No payment (other than as part of the Purchase Price) will be made in respect of the accrued but unpaid interest on the Bonds accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation.

The Invitation expired at 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 18 September 2020 (the "Expiration Deadline"). As at the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror had received from Bondholders valid indications to tender their Bonds at the Purchase Price for Bonds representing an aggregate principal amount of €21,100,000, which represents 10.55% of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds currently outstanding. The Offeror confirms that it will accept for purchase all Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Invitation.

The settlement is expected to occur on 23 September 2020 (the "Settlement Date"). On the Settlement Date, the Bondholders whose Bonds are accepted for purchase will receive from the Offeror the Purchase Price for the purchased Bonds on a delivery versus payment basis against delivery by them of the purchased Bonds.

UBS Europe SE acted as sole dealer manager in connection with the Invitation (the "Dealer Manager"). Lucid Issuer Services Limited also acted as the Tender Agent with respect to the Invitation.



Bonds purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Invitation will be cancelled and will not be reissued or resold whereas the Bonds which were not tendered and/or repurchased will remain outstanding following the Settlement Date and continue to be subject to their terms and conditions.

The Invitation is governed by English law.

Requests for information in relation to the Invitation should be directed to:



DEALER MANAGER TENDER AGENT UBS Europe SE Lucid Issuer Services Limited Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4 Tankerton Works 60306 Frankfurt am Main 12 Argyle Walk Germany London WC1H 8HA Email: ol-ecmg-syndicate-emea@ubs.com Attention: Arlind Bytyqi Telephone: +496913691025 Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880 Attention: Maximilian Kaessens Email: damm@lucid-is.com

About Guarantor



Damm is a global beverage company with almost 5,000 employees and distributes and exports its beverages to over more than 100 countries, with Spain being its principal market.

Within the Spanish beer market, mainly dominated by domestic brewers, Damm holds 25% market share of production volumes, placing it as the second largest brewer in the country.



About Underlier

The Ebro Foods Group is the leading Spanish food group, world leader in the rice sector and the second global fresh and dry pasta producer. It is present through a network of 27 subsidiaries in the principal rice and pasta markets in Europe, North America and South East Asia, and is gradually building up its presence in other countries.



INSIDE INFORMATION



This Press Release relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Jorge Villavecchia Barnach-Calbó, Managing Director of the Guarantor and attorney of the Company.

