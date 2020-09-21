MoSys, Inc.: MoSys Announces SAMPLE PROGRAM With Digi-Key Electronics for New QUAZAR QPR Product Line

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), a provider of semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems, today announced a new sample program with Digi-Key Electronics. As one of the world's leading electronic component distributors, Digi-Key can now provide samples of MoSys® QUAZAR semiconductor products to qualified customers.

The new QUAZAR QPR family of low-cost, Quad Partition Rate SRAM Memory ICs are designed to:

Accelerate Intel and Xilinx FPGA designs

Offer QDR SRAM-level performance

Replace 4-8 QDR SRAMs with a single device

Provide 576Mb and 1Gb of memory

Selected devices cost less than $200 in volume quantities

MoSys QUAZAR devices achieve a cost point previously not attainable with memories at these speeds and densities. MoSys achieves this by utilizing its 1T memory cell and advanced memory architectures. The company is continuing to expand its family of unique, multi-partitioned memories, which previously included Bandwidth Engine (BE2/3 and PHE) devices and, now, the new QUAZAR devices. In support of the IC products, MoSys offers an RTL memory controller that presents an SRAM-like interface to simplify the design effort.

With this expanded sample program, MoSys extends its product offerings through Digi-Key to include MoSys's MSQ620AJC288-12, MSQ820AJC288-12, MSQ630AGE-1512 and MSQ830AGE-1512. These IC solutions are part of MoSys Accelerator Engine memory IC offerings focused on providing high density (576Mb or 1Gb) memory capacity. MoSys can match the speed and memory capacity of 4-8 high speed QDR or Sync SRAMs devices with a single device at a lower cost. MoSys's solutions work with high-speed FPGAs to improve performance while reducing system level power, board real estate, pin count and time to market and most important, cost.

These solutions offer extremely cost-effective options for a wide variety of FPGA-based applications, eliminating bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence for applications ranging from 5G networks, security searching, line cards, NICs to data acquisition, video and test systems along with other data-driven areas such as Graph Memory Processing

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Digi-Key to include our new QUAZAR product line," noted MoSys President and CEO, Dan Lewis. "These solutions offer high performance for a wide variety of FPGA-based applications, from 5G to AI/IoT, eliminating bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence making them ideal for Digi-Key's diverse and growing set of customers."

"MoSys's QUAZAR family of solutions achieve a cost point previously unachievable with memories at these speeds and capacity," said David Stein, Vice President of Global Supplier Management, Digi-Key. "The company has expanded its family of unique, multi-partitioned memories, which include Bandwidth Engine® (BE2/3 and PHE) devices and, now, the new QUAZAR devices and we are thrilled to be able to offer these advanced, cost effective solutions to our customers."

To view the MoSys product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both silicon chips and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and decision making for a wide range of markets including cloud networking, security, 5G networks, SmartNIC, test and measurement, and video systems. MoSys's QUAZAR family of high-speed memories and the BLAZAR family of Accelerator Engines are memory integrated circuits with unmatched intelligence, performance and capacity that eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence in systems, including those scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. MoSys's STELLAR family of Virtual Accelerator Engines includes software, FPGA RTL and RISC-based firmware that accelerate applications and are portable across a wide range of hardware configurations with or without MoSys silicon chips. More information is available at: https://mosys.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about MoSys, including, without limitation, its anticipated new QUAZAR IC products and related product development efforts, and the pricing, performance and timing of availability of these new products. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the availability and performance of MoSys' IC products, including its new QUAZAR products, ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies, achieving necessary acceptance and adoption of our IC architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers, difficulties and delays in the development, production, testing and marketing of our ICs, reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks identified in MoSys' most recent reports on forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other reports that MoSys files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MoSys undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

MoSys and Bandwidth Engine are registered trademarks of MoSys, Inc. in the US and/or other countries. The MoSys logo is a trademark of MoSys, Inc. All other marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

