Ava Launches the Aware Cloud Video Security Solution

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Ava, a unified security company, announces the launch of Ava Aware Cloud. This video security solution offers the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud platform while providing the same intelligent, proactive security, and AI capabilities of Ava's on-premises and hybrid solutions. For the first time, organizations of any size can leverage Ava's powerful machine learning and advanced analytics to achieve proactive security.

"Despite the industry's promise of simple, intelligent video security, most organizations and companies still struggle with data overload, operational ineffectiveness, and the complexity of deployment and use," says Tormod Ree, CEO of Ava. "Ava Aware Cloud changes all of this. Now, organizations of any size can reap all of the benefits of our on-premises solution, such as improved operator efficiency and reduced investigation time while also getting the cloud's game-changing advantages."

Simple, smart video security with Ava Aware Cloud

Ava Aware Cloud can be up and running in 10 minutes. One can simply plug in the cameras and go, since there is no on-premises infrastructure and all settings are automatically configured. The cloud solution enables web and mobile access from anywhere by extending access from the browser to the Ava Aware mobile app on Android and iOS.

Ava Cloud Cameras have built-in video/audio analytics and on-device storage. The solution is secure from the ground up with end-to-end encryption, factory-installed certificates and automatic updates. Without the need for on-premises hardware, the licensing model is straightforward; simply choose camera type, resolution, and days of retention. Scaling the deployment from a few cameras to a fleet of devices is also effortless, without the need for servers.

"Regardless of industry, efficiency is such an important part of keeping organizations and companies secure and protected," says Kohler Brandon of USA Security. "Ava Aware Cloud is a perfect path to simplicity and scalability, while smaller organizations with fewer resources and smaller deployments can still enjoy a full, proven security solution."

The same security and operational benefits as the Ava Aware video management system on-premises solution

Ava Aware Cloud's camera analytics enables security pros to find events and objects faster and organizations to be more proactive, keeping threats from becoming incidents. On-camera analytics include object detection for people and vehicles, color and gender classification, activity level, and sound analytics for events such as glass breaking or other loud noises.

Harnessing these powerful analytics also provides business-relevant data. Organizations can do more with video security, such as real-time counting of people and vehicles, usage statistics or social distancing measures, with APIs and webhooks for integrations.

Summary

The Ava cloud video security solution allows organizations to:

Get started in minutes, stay up to date, and always secure.

Be proactive and prevent incidents from happening with AI-powered solutions.

Gain advanced insights and intelligence for their business.

To learn more about Ava Aware Cloud and book a demo, visitor join us at GSX+2020 Online Sept 21-25.

About Ava

Founded in 2016, Ava's vision as a unified security provider is to help organizations see, understand, and act on threats in real-time across both cyber and physical domains. The company offers best-in-class insider threat detection cybersecurity solutions and intelligent, end-to-end video security solutions to protect people, assets, and data. Security professionals leverage embedded machine learning to help recognize and investigate patterns, accurately see the whole threat picture, and respond quickly.

*USA Security is an Ava reseller designing fully integrated commercial security systems that utilize cutting-edge technology.

