Exclusive PR Solutions: LinkUpConferenceShow Adds Chicago Humor to Business Networking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS), the new digital networking conference for executives, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, has announced their partnership with One Group Mind (OGM) - a guild of professional improvisers and comedians founded in Chicago, 2001.

On December 8, 2020, a new date set forward by LUCS due to previous Covid-19 concerns, LUCS will hold an inter-executive networking event, hosting several global visionaries from the Telecom and FinTech industries.

During the event's five networking sessions, participants will communicate in groups determined by LUCS' proprietary algorithm, based on professional expertise and interest. Attendants will LinkUp with 100 new industry executives in just one day.

LinkUpConferenceShow has partnered with OneGroupMind to implement group facilitators, LinkUp Managers - with extensive public speaking and group bonding experience, to ensure smooth conversations and help break the ice between participants.

LUCS unites people with shared interests and goals, and OGM consultants help attendants navigate digital waters to work together towards these common goals. This partnership brings down barriers and creates a fun environment for people to connect. It's a unique concept merging business and comedy that forms meaningful connections in a competitive industry.

About: LinkUpConferenceShow

LinkUpConferenceShow is a digital networking conference, merging the dynamic worlds of comedy and tech to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help business professionals grow and scale their businesses. LinkUpConferenceShow redefines business networking through curated LinkUp opportunities for attendants to focus on what is most important - making meaningful connections.

About: One Group Mind

OneGroupMind is a guild of comedians and improvisers who often perform at The Comedy Clubhouse in Chicago. Members train in long-form improvisation and stand-up/scripted comedy. They specialize in collaboration, communication, ensemble-based learning, and teach several techniques to assist teamwork in various improvised situations. OneGroupMind is the highest-rated comedy club by Facebook and Google. They have received several awards and recognition, including a critic's pick by PerformInk, top 13 comedy club from Time Out, a finalist for the best venue for stand up in the Chicago Reader, and the best comedy club near you by Urban Matters.

