Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung und Ad-hoc-News: Ein Monsterprojekt von extremer Relevanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Tradegate
18.09.20
17:30 Uhr
18,695 Euro
+0,075
+0,40 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,31018,48014:23
18,36518,42514:21
PR Newswire
21.09.2020 | 13:16
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Electrolux Capital Markets Update 2020

STOCKHOLM , Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its online Capital Markets Update November 17, 2020 at 15:00 - 17:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, together with Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Head of Business Area Europe and members of Business Area Europe's management team.

The Capital Markets Update will focus on how Electrolux is driving profitable growth through innovation, where design and brands are key pillars. The event will showcase how Electrolux has strengthened its premium position in Europe through deep consumer insights, specifically in the built-in kitchen area, and how this has boosted earnings.

Agenda in short:

  • Innovation is a key pillar in creating value (Jonas Samuelson, CEO and President AB Electrolux
  • Delivering profitable growth through innovation (Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Head of Business Area Europe, Executive Vice President AB Electrolux)
  • Executing on our innovation roadmap (Thorsten Brandt, SVP Marketing Business Area Europe and Simon Bradford, VP of Design and Sustainability, Business Area Europe)
  • Live Q&A

The event will be held online. More information on how to register and a more detailed agenda will be available on www.electroluxgroup.com/ir mid-October, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Petra Ode, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 267 13 75

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-capital-markets-update-2020,c3199442

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3199442/1308494.pdf

Release

ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.