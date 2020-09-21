Tartisan Nickel Corp. Calls Annual General Meeting, Issues Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") announces that the Company has called an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and has set stock purchase options for directors, officers and consultants to the Company.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on October 19, 2020. The meeting will be held by conference call due to COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings. Full details are available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

The Company has also granted 3,900,000 share purchase options to directors, officers and consultants to the Company, exercisable at thirty-five cents per share for a period of five years.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D). There are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (fully-diluted 107,203,550).

For further information, please contact Mr. Mark Appleby, President & CEO of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606915/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Calls-Annual-General-Meeting-Issues-Stock-Options